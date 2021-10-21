x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bobby Rahal's 1986 car now on display at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing tweeted "the 1986 winner is back where it belongs - at IMS."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It sounded like the month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Thursday.

It's all because the IMS Museum is getting a new car to put on display.

They purchased a winning car from a private owner. It's the car Bobby Rahal drove when he won the 500 in 1986.

Rahal himself took a short drive in the car, pulling it in front of the museum. 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing tweeted "the 1986 winner is back where it belongs - at IMS."

The IMS museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29, 2022.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Thursday is Latina Equal Pay Day