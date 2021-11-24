BMV to close branch on Indy's north side

The North Meridian Street branch will close Feb. 26, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced plans Wednesday to close the branch of the north side of Indianapolis at 9245 North Meridian Street.

The last day of operation for North Meridian branch is Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

“The agency is continuing to adapt to changes in customer behavior, investing in modern customer friendly locations, as well as expanding kiosks and online transaction offerings," said commissioner Peter Lacy. “The North Meridian branch has served its community well, and we are grateful the team members currently working out of this location will continue their great work in surrounding branches."

The BMV said customers can use nearby Michigan Road and Carmel branches after the North Meridian Street location closes.