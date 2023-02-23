BMV: No license or permits processed Saturday

Indiana BMV will not be able to process driver’s license or permit transactions on Feb. 25 due to system maintenance.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that it will not be able to process driver’s license or permit transactions on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

The national verification system that connects all motor vehicle agencies in all states will be undergoing system maintenance that day.

The planned outage will impact all BMV transaction platforms, including branches, kiosks, myBMV, and phone renewal. Branches will be open on their normal schedule, but drivers should plan to complete their driver’s license or permit transactions on another day.