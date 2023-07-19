x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crossroads Air Show returns to Indy with Blue Angels

The show will take place for the first time in Indianapolis since 2012 at the Regional Airport on Oct. 28 and 29.
Credit: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File
In this Oct. 8, 2010 photo, the Blue Angels practice before the start of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be taking over the Indianapolis skies this fall.

The Crossroads Air Show is taking place for the first time in Indy since 2012 at the Indianapolis Regional Airport on Oct. 28 and 29.

Funds raised from the show will support scouting in central Indiana and provide character development programs, camps and training for over 16,000 people. Some of the proceeds will also go to the Riley Children's Foundation and the Catch the Stars Foundation.

The featured aerial performer will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a renowned group of highly trained pilots who showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

Here is a list of the additional performers:

  • P-51 Red Tail Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen”
  • U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team “The Para-Commandos”
  • Rob Holland
  • Redline Jet Team
  • “Spanish Lady” T-6G Texan

Here is the schedule for the weekend event:

  • 7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open
  • 8 a.m. – Photo tour *additional ticket required*
  • 9 a.m. – Public gates open
  • Noon – Aerial performances begin
  • 5 p.m. – Aerial performances end and show concludes

For tickets and more information on the show, click here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

From segregation to Rebuilding Stronger, IPS working to address inequities across the district

Before You Leave, Check This Out