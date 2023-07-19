Crossroads Air Show returns to Indy with Blue Angels

The show will take place for the first time in Indianapolis since 2012 at the Regional Airport on Oct. 28 and 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be taking over the Indianapolis skies this fall.

The Crossroads Air Show is taking place for the first time in Indy since 2012 at the Indianapolis Regional Airport on Oct. 28 and 29.

Funds raised from the show will support scouting in central Indiana and provide character development programs, camps and training for over 16,000 people. Some of the proceeds will also go to the Riley Children's Foundation and the Catch the Stars Foundation.

The featured aerial performer will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a renowned group of highly trained pilots who showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

Here is a list of the additional performers:

P-51 Red Tail Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen”

U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team “The Para-Commandos”

Rob Holland

Redline Jet Team

“Spanish Lady” T-6G Texan

Here is the schedule for the weekend event:

7:30 a.m. – Parking lots open

8 a.m. – Photo tour *additional ticket required*

9 a.m. – Public gates open

Noon – Aerial performances begin

5 p.m. – Aerial performances end and show concludes