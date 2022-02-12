Bloomington's Bear's Place closing, cites current business climate

While the announcement didn't offer specifics, there was some indication there could be a reopening in the future.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The array of ongoing challenges faced by businesses across the country appears to have claimed a renowned Bloomington restaurant.

Bear's Place, which is located at 1316 E. 3rd Street, cited "the current business climate" in announcing their decision to close the restaurant Friday.

While the announcement didn't offer specifics, there was some indication there could be a reopening in the future.

In a social media message for "Bear's family and friends," the post said the business had determined "the best course of action is to take a break and put our efforts toward the future of Bear’s Place. We are looking forward to jumping into the creative process and deciding how, where, and when to bring Bear’s Place back."

The post concluded that they would announce future plans "when we know" and thanked customers for their support.

Reaction included hundreds of shares of the post, as well as many comments.

"I’m having a real hard time with this," read one message. "I used to know the special every day of the week."

"Noooo - so sad to hear this! Good times there for sure!!" read another.

One person even responded, "I am quite interested in either taking over or buying out bears place to keep it going," although there has been no indication that the business is for sale.

