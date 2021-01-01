Bloomington water main break leads to boil order

Utility crew had to repair a main on North Summit Street near West 13th Street. As a result, the water had to be shut off to about 50 homes.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There is a boil order in effect for parts of Bloomington after a water main break.

Utility crew had to repair a main on North Summit Street near West 13th Street. As a result, the water had to be shut off to about 50 homes.

Those customers are now under a boil order until 11 a.m. Sunday.

People in those home should follow these instructions:

Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and oral hygiene for at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Customers who have signed up for the Monroe County Alert will be alerted directly. If you have not signed up for the Monroe County Alert, you can do it at www.co.monroe.in.us and click “Resident Alert Sign Up”.