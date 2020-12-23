Bloomington police trying to identify woman stuck by vehicle

Bloomington PD released a picture of a tattoo on the woman's right inner forearm in hopes of learning her identity.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Bloomington police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Police say it happened around 7:04 p.m. near the intersection of E Third Street and S Park Ridge Road.

Because of the woman's injuries, police have not been able to speak with the woman to identify her.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Detective Frank at (812)349-3322. pic.twitter.com/h5a1rsCvcv — Bloomington Police (@BltgINPolice) December 22, 2020