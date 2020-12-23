Bloomington police trying to identify woman stuck by vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Bloomington police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle Monday night.
Police say it happened around 7:04 p.m. near the intersection of E Third Street and S Park Ridge Road.
Because of the woman's injuries, police have not been able to speak with the woman to identify her.
Bloomington PD released a picture of a tattoo on the woman's right inner forearm.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to contact Detective Frank at (812) 349-3322.