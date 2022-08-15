Bloomington police searching for missing 3yo girl

She has blonde hair and wearing a green shirt that reads: “Mom’s BFF.” Her shorts are pink and blue.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 3-year-old girl.

The child was last seen Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. She went missing from an area near South Madison and West Driscoll streets.

She has blonde hair and wearing a green shirt that reads: “Mom’s BFF.” Her shorts are pink and blue.

Police did not provide the child's name.

The girl is believed to be wandering alone, but if spotted, people should call 911 immediately.

**MISSING CHILD** BPD is currently searching for a missing 3yo white female. Last seen wearing pink shorts, a green... Posted by Bloomington Police Department on Monday, August 15, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.