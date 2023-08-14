Officers recover Bloomington man's body from Lake Monroe

Witnesses said 66-year-old Paul Bosler, of Bloomington, jumped off a boat to swim but never resurfaced after going under the water.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers recovered a Bloomington man's body from Lake Monroe Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 13, officers responded to a report of a man going under water and never resurfacing in the area of Moore's Creek.

Officers located 66-year-old Paul Bosler, of Bloomington, a short time later, with the assistance of the Monroe County Dive Team. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Bosler died from his injuries.

Witnesses said Bosler jumped off a boat to swim but never resurfaced after going under the water.

Indiana DNR confirmed he was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Indiana University Health Ambulance and Monroe County Fire Department also assisted in the investigation.

This was the second incident of a person dying at Lake Monroe over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. Aug. 12, emergency responders went to the Paynetown State Recreation Area after reports of a man going under water and never resurfacing.

Officers found 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar shortly after arriving. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Kumar jumped off a boat to swim and then never resurfaced.