Bloomington Fire Department headquarters closed due to flood damage

It is not known when the downtown Bloomington fire station will reopen.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Heavy rain flooded Bloomington streets and businesses on Friday, June 18 — including the Bloomington Fire Department's headquarters.

Station 1, located at 300 E. 4th St., will be closed for an unknown period of time after suffering severe flooding.

The fire department said the damage is still being assessed, but floodwaters that filled the entire basement and part of the first floor degraded the building’s communication system and electrical system, including controls for the back-up generator for the facility, making the structure uninhabitable.

“We will continue to provide the residents of Bloomington with exceptional fire fighting despite this setback. Our firefighters are doing what they do best — sticking together and working through difficult situations to keep our city safe," said Chief Jason Moore in a news release.

Firefighters who typically work out of Station 1 have been relocated to other existing fire stations and office space in Bloomington.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton said first responders performed 18 flood water rescues overnight Friday, one of which resulted in a man's death.