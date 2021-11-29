77-year-old man dies after 3-vehicle crash in Bloomington

Police said it is not known if the man died from injuries in the crash or if he had a medical emergency prior to crashing into oncoming traffic.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a 77-year-old man died Sunday night following a three-vehicle crash.

Police responded to reports of a crash in the 4400 block of East 3rd Street, near South Park Ridge Road, shortly after 9:15 p.m.

According to police, a 77-year-old man involved in the crash, who was driving a 2004 Lexus passenger car, was unresponsive. Officers broke a window to get the man out of the car.

Bloomington firefighters immediately began CPR before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said it is not known if the man died from injuries in the crash or if he had a medical emergency prior to crashing into oncoming traffic. An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

East 3rd Street was closed for a few hours during the investigation.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.