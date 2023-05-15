Bloomington-based Cook Medical announces 500 layoffs

The company called the move "critical to achieving our long-term success and our vision for who we want to be as an organization."

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Cook Medical announced Monday plans to reduce their global workforce by about 4%, resulting in 500 layoffs.

The Bloomington, Indiana-based company shared the news with employees in a message from Pete Yonkman, the firm's president.

Yonkman told staff that no hourly manufacturing employees or hourly employees in distribution centers will be impacted, citing growing demand for products.

Yonkers called the move "a very hard choice" and said it "is critical to achieving our long-term success and our vision for who we want to be as an organization."