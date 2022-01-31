Mentoring program The Bloom Project seeking more male volunteers

The mentoring program serves young men ages 12-18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Everoll Royal-Dixon always wanted to become an engineer. What he didn't know was whether it was possible.

"I didn't even know we could even do that before," said Royal-Dixon.

That's because while Royal-Dixon was growing up, he never saw someone who looked like him on television or in a professional field.

"I never really saw any Black engineers growing up because that's what I wanted to be, a mechanical engineer. I only saw athletes, or only when (Black men were) doing crimes. But being with Miss Arnetta, I got to open up my eyes and see a new world of possibilities," said Royal-Dixon, now 18.

Arnetta Scruggs encouraged him to become part of The Bloom Project, a mentoring program she started for young men ages 12-18.

"We wanted our young men, especially our young men of color, to dress in professional attire and to network with other professional men that look like them. We want to show that there are so many leaders in our community, especially our Black males who are doing amazing work," said Scruggs.

Royal-Dixon was matched with his mentor, Sean Washington, about a year ago.

"He opened up my life," said Royal-Dixon. "He gave me insight because he grew up with a rough childhood, but now he's coming to give back. It makes me think what can I do for myself and other kids."

Scruggs started the organization a decade ago after seeing a need.

"I was just tired of watching TV and seeing them in a negative light. It's just a stereotype that our Black males have right now," said Scruggs.

She says her passion came after mentoring her male friends.

"At the end of the day, they knew that my house was that safe place for them and so many lessons happened just being in my house and eating dinner and just having that opportunity to know that somebody supports them," said Scruggs.

The Bloom Project is in need more mentors.

"I always tell men all the time, or just volunteers, there are no perfect mentors," said Scruggs.

Sometimes they develop by helping others.

"You can really just give your insight on life and show these kids how you can make something out of nothing. Like, it really can change a kid's life," said Royal-Dixon.