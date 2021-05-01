Blood drive set to pay tribute to Indy health care hero who died from COVID-19

JaiSingh Chauhan, who worked in the medical field for more than 40 years, died from coronavirus in last year.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A blood drive is being held Saturday in memory of a local health care hero.

JaiSingh Chauhan died from COVID-19 in late March last year. He had worked as a sonographer for several Indiana hospitals for more than 40 years. He retired from IU Health Methodist Hospital and spent three years volunteering at a local VA hospital.

To honor him, his family is asking others to give back as he did through a memorial blood drive in his name.

“I found out that in his final days that he did need some blood transfusions and it really touched my heart that someone somewhere out there gave blood and it helped my dad. I would love to pay it forward and help someone else in the way it helped my dad in his final days,” said his daughter Soniya Davis.

The event will take place at Versiti Blood Center of Indiana’s Greenwood Donor Center from 4 to 8 p.m. Appointments are still available and they do accept walk-ins.