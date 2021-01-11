Blood drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum held to honor Robin Miller

Miller, a racing journalist and Southport High School grad, died in August from cancer.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Dozens came together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Monday to honor longtime track reporter and Southport High School graduate Robin Miller.

They held a blood drive in Miller's memory at the request of his family. They felt there was no better way to honor his legacy, and the American Red Cross agrees.

"This one is extra special because we are honoring Robin Miller," said Sandra Ryden of the American Red Cross. "Robin Miller is an icon in Indianapolis. If you are a race fan, you know who he is and he received many units of blood during his battle with cancer, and we are here to honor him today and give back in his memory."

Everyone who donated got a "Bobble Baby Borg" that looks just like the Borg-Warner Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Miller died from cancer in August.

The American Red Cross is looking to add more blood drives since we're still in the midst of a blood donation shortage.