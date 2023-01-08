Black librarians drop Indianapolis as conference site

The National Conference of African American Librarians called Indianapolis an "inhospitable location."

INDIANAPOLIS — A national group of Black librarians has canceled a July gathering in Indianapolis after the local library declined to permanently hire a woman who was serving as interim leader.

Indianapolis is an "inhospitable location," the National Conference of African American Librarians said Friday.

The Indianapolis Public Library Board decided not to appoint Nichelle Hayes, who is Black, to lead the library. Some board members said she wasn't qualified despite serving eight months as interim chief executive. The decision sparked protests and prompted the library to announce a new approach to finding its leader.

"The actions of the Indianapolis Public Library Board are a reflection of what happens within our profession, where hardworking, talented and qualified people are used to clean up messes, fix problems and to just be seen enough that a diversity is ticked without any substantive change," the group of Black librarians said.

The top job was offered on Dec. 8 to Gabriel Morley, former head of the New Orleans library, but he declined after the backlash.

This, plus protests and what the library's board of trustees called a "significant breach of confidentiality late in the recently concluded search process" prompted the library to announce it was scrapping its old search and starting fresh.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to find ourselves in this situation,” said Judge Joe Salinas, the library's current board chair. “But based on what we’ve learned, we cannot knowingly move forward under these conditions.”

In December, the library announced its new approach to filling the vacancy, which includes naming a community-based CEO and then later hiring another candidate for the permanent position.

The board says the interim CEO will be "a respected local leader drawn from outside the library's ranks." The board added that the interim CEO will not be a candidate for the permanent CEO position.

Salinas hopes that having a community-based interim library head with no designs on the permanent CEO job “will help us craft the fairest search for a new library CEO and a stable, productive environment for all library employees without regard to whether they’ve been vocal about the recent search or remained silent.”