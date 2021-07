The Indianapolis Motor Speedway played host to hundreds of guests celebrating a major milestone for the annual event.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indiana Black Expo Gala joined the list of Indianapolis events that made a proud return this year after the pandemic forced last year's cancellation.

Saturday night, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway played host to hundreds of guests celebrating a major milestone for the annual event. This year marked the 50th Summer Celebration Gala.