Black Church Coalition calling for answers from IMPD after officer shoots, kills man

Pastor Darrell L. Brooks said the public deserves answers now after a man was killed on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Police said they did find a gun near 49-year-old Gary Harrell, who was shot by an officer Thursday, but they have not yet said what exactly led to the police officer firing at Harrell.

"This is not an individual police officer issue, right? I know a lot of good police officers," said Pastor Darrell L. Brooks with the Black Church Coalition. "We have a very good police department, but if police officers continue to not follow protocol and there's no consequence for it, that's a leadership issue."

Police say the investigation into the shooting is just getting started.

"We owe it to our community, we owe it to the family of the person that lost his life today and we owe it to our officer to complete a thorough investigation and ensure that we are transparent through that process," said IMPD Deputy Chief Michael Wolley.

Brooks said he's heard a lot of frustration since the shooting.

"From what I understand, there were some folks in the community who say the individual may have had a gun, but he was not brandishing his gun and he was shot, as he was fleeing, in the back," said Brooks. "That's problematic."

He said the public deserves answers now.

"I believe if an officer knows the procedures and protocols and they don't follow it, that's not a skill issue, that's a will issue and that should be handled by leadership," said Brooks.