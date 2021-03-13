Big Ten basketball fans descend on downtown Indy

They're still wearing masks and being cautious, but people were enjoying themselves Friday in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The focus of college basketball is on Indianapolis as the city prepares for the Big Ten finals this weekend.

And this is just the beginning. What a difference a year makes.

“It is surreal,” said Carey Ash, whose son plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ash reveled in the sights and sounds of Georgia Street Friday night.

“There are people out. People are on patios together. People are hooting and hollering for their team, so it’s getting back to normal,” said Ash.

Ash was in Indy one year ago to see his son play in the Big Ten Tournament, but not for long.

“We were all excited to walk into the arena and cheer on the Hawkeyes and we got a call from him saying ‘Dad, the tournament’s been canceled,’” Ash recalled.

“(We) went back to Iowa very sad, but we’re ready to roll this year,” he added.

Thousands of other basketball fans are ready, too. They'll be in Indiana during March for the Big Ten tourney and March Madness.

“It’s definitely great to see people back," said Purdue fan Deacon Shininger. "I think it’s the right time for everybody to start coming back, and obviously with everything going on in Indianapolis, it’s good to be back.”

IU fan Catherine Brown agreed.

“It’s nice," Brown said. "I haven’t been to Indy in a while, so it looks nice. I think things are starting to open up.”

Despite things opening and people enjoying themselves, fans were still wearing masks and being cautious.

“It’s just better that way,” said Brown.

“I just wear my mask because I haven’t gotten it. I want to be safe,” added one Michigan fan, who said he was enjoying Indianapolis compared to home.

“Ann Arbor’s pretty closed, for the most part, so this is definitely nice to see. It's my first time in a sports arena for like probably a year,” he added.

It's an arena Carey Ash hopes to visit more before the weekend is over.