Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana in need of mentors

The organization said more than 1,000 kids are waiting for a mentor.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every part of our lives, and many kids and teens are finding it difficult to cope.

That's why nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana say they are in desperate need of mentors.

"As a result, we have more kids waiting for mentors than ever before. More than 1,000 kids are waiting," said Darcey Palmer-Shultz, executive director of BBBS of Central Indiana.

Palmer-Shultz said most of those kids are boys waiting for someone to come into their lives.

"This is definitely more than what I thought it was going to be for sure," said Michael James, a "Big" and former "Little" with BBBS, who has been involved in the nonprofit organization for nearly three decades.

"You never know how far your influence can go," said "Big" Dennis Bland.

Bland became James' big brother in the 1990s.

"Anytime I called Dennis, anytime I needed something, he was even there to offer insight even if I didn't request it. He was just always present," James said.

That experience led James to help someone else: Kaleb Phillips.

"I changed a lot. From elementary to high school, like Dennis was saying, I don't know how I would have been if this didn't happen," Phillips said.

These are reasons why Palmer-Shultz said volunteers are so important in a young person's life.

"School has been hard, and we're seeing kids fall behind academically, but socially and emotionally, they really need relationships and encouragement to stay positive," Palmer-Shultz said.