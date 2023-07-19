x
Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser at Crew Carwash rescheduled

Postponed from its initial July 15 date due to inclement weather, the fundraiser will now take place July 22.
Credit: Crew Carwash/WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Following postponement of its July 15 date due to inclement weather, Crew Carwash has announced that the "Crew for Kids" fundraiser's new date is Saturday, July 22. 

Crew Carwash has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana for the fourteenth year to donate 50% of the proceeds from Ultimate Wash purchases to the foundation. 

The fundraiser takes place at all 44 locations across Central Indiana. Donations can be made in either cash or credit. 

Notable guests will also be in attendance to help increase awareness of the fundraiser. Their appearance times and locations are listed below:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is an organization that has helped provide children with a professionally supported one-on-one peer mentoring program for over 100 years. 

