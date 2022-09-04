Bier Brewery announces plans for new location in Noblesville

The brewery's largest taproom yet will have a dog park, playground, patio for live music and a large outdoor space with bike access to the Allisonville Road Trail.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Bier Brewery is expanding to Noblesville. The new 6,000-square-foot taproom will have a little something for everyone, including a dog park and kids' playground.

The local family-owned brewery plans to open its newest taproom on four acres of property at 1618 S. 10th Street. It will be the largest location for Bier Brewery, which also has taprooms in Indianapolis and Carmel.

"We are very excited to be adding our third location in Noblesville,” said Ryan Connor, director of sales and distribution for Bier Brewery. “The City of Noblesville has been a great partner and very welcoming to our ideas and goals. We are anxious to get started as soon as we tie up loose ends.”

Bier said its newest location will be a family-friendly establishment serving beer, wine, cider, cold brew coffee, wine slushies and food.

The multi-million dollar plan includes a dog park, kids’ playground, covered outdoor seating, a private room, and a large outdoor green space with bike access to the Allisonville Road Trail.

“Our administration has invested heavily into our city’s gateways, including a new trail and road improvements along the South Tenth Street corridor. I’m excited for our residents to have Bier Brewery as a new dining and recreation option in this area of the community," said Mayor Chris Jensen.

Plus, the taproom's outdoor patio will be used to host community organizations and local musicians. The patio will help the brewery accomplish its goal of putting a special focus on working with the community, collaborating with local farmers and following sustainable environmental practices.