Bicyclists reported damaged 'flex posts' along downtown bike lanes

Indianapolis cyclists are concerned with the number of 'flex posts' being destroyed by motorists along downtown streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A barrier that is meant to keep bicyclists safe is being damaged downtown. They are the white “flex posts” that separate the bike lane from the road.

Even with signage and markings on the street, bicyclists say they still have too many close calls.

“Fear, anger and then when you think about the situation that leads to it ... really dismay,” said Sam Harrold, who bikes to and from work.

He said he recently noticed multiple “flex posts” damaged along his commute.

“They serve as good reminders for not just bikers and pedestrians, but really anybody that isn’t surrounded by a metal cage, that you are fragile,” Harrold said. “It is also a good reminder for the drivers.”

He said that's because one of the flex posts could easily be a person.

It’s an issue those in the biking community say isn’t new, sharing photos with 13News that were taken in late July. They show two flex posts damaged on the corner of Pennsylvania and Washington Streets.

According to a Twitter Post, Indy DPW installed more flex posts along Pennsylvania Street last month.

Indy DPW crews are out on Pennsylvania St. today installing flexible delineators along protected bike lanes to alert drivers of the bike lane, reduce illegal parking, and protect people biking along the roadway. pic.twitter.com/WdANCdF8dr — Indy Department of Public Works (@IndyDPW) July 12, 2023

On Thursday DPW said they are aware of the issue and said crews have fixed many of them.

At the same time, the city is also looking to crack down on illegal parking in bike lanes. Last month, DPW introduced a proposal that would help incentivize ParkIndy to issue more tickets.