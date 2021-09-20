Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Police were called to the 5100 block of West 62nd Street, near Georgetown Road, around 11:50 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck.
The person driving the SUV told police they didn't see the bicyclist and accidentally hit them. Police said the bicyclist died from their injuries.
According to police, there are no street lights in the area, and the bicycle does not appear to have any headlights, taillights or reflective gear.
The investigation in ongoing.
