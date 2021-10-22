Bicyclist injured in Indianapolis hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was injured late Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle that fled after the crash.
The collision happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Morris Street, which is between Lynhurst Drive and Holt Road.
Few details were immediately available, but a police officer told 13News a male on a bike was hit by an unknown vehicle and the person driving it didn't stop after the accident.
Police haven't said if they have any information about a suspect or a vehicle description.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
