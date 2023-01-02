Bicyclist hit, seriously injured by vehicle in Trafalgar

The bicyclist, who hasn't been identified by authorities, was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Trafalgar on Monday evening.

According to the Trafalgar Fire Department, a person was riding a bike a little after 6:30 p.m. when they were hit on State Road 135, between State Road 44 and West County Road 300 South.

State Road 135 was shut down while crews worked the crash. By 7:30 p.m., the fire department said the road was back open.