Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in Boone County

The bicyclist was hit in the 9500 block of South Indianapolis Road, which is in Zionsville near Interstate 65.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash in Boone County on Sunday.

Boone County dispatchers received a report at around 5:45 p.m. of a bicyclist who was hit in the 9500 block of South Indianapolis Road, located in Zionsville near the portion of Indianapolis Road that turns into Lafayette Road.

First responders arrived and found the bicyclist, Gary Favrot, 81, of Zionsville. The Boone County Coroner's Office said Favrot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Investigators said Favrot was riding a bike on Indianapolis Road when he was hit by a GMC Yukon driven by Deroyce Simmons, 41 of Zionsville.

Simmons was not injured in the crash and investigators said he has been cooperative.

The coroner's office is conducting a death investigation to determine the manner and cause of death. An autopsy will be performed Monday morning.