In addition to the basketball clinic, kids could have their face painted and make basketball-themed crafts.

INDIANAPOLIS — The outdoor basketball court at the new Bicentennial Unity Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse saw a bit of action on Sunday.

It's part free events the site hosted throughout the weekend.