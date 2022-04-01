A 'golden' opportunity to give back: Here's how you can honor Betty White locally

Animal rescue organizations across Indiana are taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge on Jan. 17 to pay tribute to the animal advocate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal rescue and welfare organizations around the country are honoring the life and legacy of Betty White through a donation challenge Monday.

White, a comedic actress whose career spanned more than 80 years, died on Dec. 31, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge, held on what would have been the actress' 100th birthday, encourages everyone to donate $5 to their favorite animal-focused charity.

The challenge started on social media through a post calling on people to follow in White's footsteps since she was known for donating her time and money to shelters.

Hoosiers, as well as animal shelters and rescue organizations across the state, have answered the call to take part in the challenge on Jan. 17.

What an awesome donation in memory of Betty White on her birthday!!!! Thank you so very much Kristin and Caroline Whitehair. I'm sure Betty White is looking down and smiling.

And, just about every shelter in Indiana has posted to social media encouraging Hoosiers to make that $5 donation.

Today, on Betty White's 100th birthday, HSHC traveled to The Animal Protection League Inc., Indiana where cattery staff...

We wanted to show you some of our newest rescues. All of these sweet faces will be available for adoption once all of their medical needs have been taken care of. We think Betty would've loved these precious faces as much as we do. Her 100th birthday would have been today. Please consider being a part by donating $5 to your favorite rescue! ❤️Happy Birthday Betty❤️ Donations can be made through our Facebook page or at our website: http://www.ssasi.org #BettyWhiteChallenge￼￼

If you feel called to donate, here are several central Indiana animal shelters and rescue organizations taking part in the challenge. Click on the name of each organization to donate.

Some shelters and local businesses are taking it a step further by leading efforts of their own to support Indiana animals.

Thanks to a generous donor, Humane Fort Wayne will be matching all donations up to a total of $10,000. The shelter said the funds raised will be used to make much-needed repairs and replace kennel gates at the shelter.

Today we're participating in the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge, honoring the legacy of a truly amazing woman. And thanks to...

MidWest Dachshund Rescue in Highland, Indiana, rescued a group of dachshunds in White's honor.

Today is Betty White's 100th Birthday and her honor many people are donating to animal shelters and rescues around the...

LaPorte County Animal Control and the Jane Bernard Animal Adoption Center are celebrating White's birthday by sharing photos and videos highlighting their senior animals. They hope this will help them find their forever homes.

Again, in honor of Betty White's 100th Birthday, we share our senior animals today. Kobe has been with us for too...

Plus, Humane Indiana shared a video thanking a local business for decorating the shelter's yard on Monday.