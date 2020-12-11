WATCH: "Taps" honors veterans outside President Benjamin Harrison home on Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a special tribute to American veterans Wednesday night at the Benjamin Harrison Home.
The presidential site held a virtual Veteran's Day ceremony, broadcasting performances of each Armed Forces song live on Facebook, followed by the playing of "Taps."
The songs were performed by the Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division Band, which was set up on the front porch of the presidential home on N. Delaware Street.
To accompany the playing of "Taps," organizers called on musicians across the state to play along at 9 p.m. from their own porches to allow veterans all over Indiana to hear the show of appreciation for their service and sacrifice.