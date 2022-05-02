Ben Davis, Minnesota star Esezi Otomewo picked by Vikings in NFL draft

Esezi Otomewo is among a handful of Indianapolis natives who were drafted this year, including Center Grove's Russ Yeast and Warren Central's David Bell.

INDIANAPOLIS — Esezi Otomewo, a three-star recruit from Indianapolis' Ben Davis High School who went on to play for the Minnesota Gophers, won't have to travel far after being drafted to play in the NFL.

Otomewo was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 165th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

The Indianapolis native joins six other Ben Davis alums who went on to play in the NFL.

While at Ben Davis, Otomewo was listed as the No. 1 defensive end in Indiana and the No. 14 defensive end in the Midwest. In his senior year, he made 69 tackles and eight sacks as the team finished the season 9-4.

From Giant to Gopher to Viking. Congrats to @EseziOtomewo on being selected in Round 5 of the NFL draft. The most recent BD Giant to play on the big stage. pic.twitter.com/yyF8lcQfd5 — Ben Davis Football (@BenDavisFB) April 30, 2022

In his first year in Minnesota, he was named the team's Outstanding Defensive Freshman of the Year. He played all 13 games that season and had 14 tackles, two for a loss and one sack.

He continued to excel throughout his college career. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2021, started 20 of 46 career games and made 81 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

In January, he announced he would be forgoing his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, and on Saturday, he received a call that would change his life.

In a video posted to Twitter, Otomewo answers a call and declares, "I'm going to the Vikings!" as friends and family cheer.

Otomewo is Minnesota's first player to be selected by the Vikings since 2010, when linebacker Nate Triplett was selected in the fifth round.