Ben Davis football player fighting cancer crowned homecoming prince

Cade Thompson was crowned sophomore homecoming prince Friday night.

Earlier this week we introduced to you to Cade Thompson, a Ben Davis High School football player fighting cancer. At his homecoming game on Friday, he was crowned sophomore homecoming prince by his classmates.

During the summer, the Ben Davis wide receiver was given an unexpected cancer diagnosis. His doctors found an aggressive bone tumor in his leg. He was diagnosed with high-grade osteosarcoma.

On Friday, it was hard for Thompson to watch the game from the sidelines. His eyes were fixated on each play, wanting to be on the field. Instead, he pumped up his teammates who were also looking out for him.

“On the sideline, one of my old friends is standing there with me, just in case anything comes my way and I can’t get out of the way. He is standing in front of me,” Thompson said.

The team also wore yellow shoelaces for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in honor of one of their own. It is support like that that means the world to Thompson and his family.

“I expected to go through this and have my family, but I never expected to have so much of my community help me through this,” he said.

To Thompson’s surprise, he was also nominated homecoming prince by his class, taking home the crown, humbled and thankful.

Thompson’s doctors said the cancer is isolated to his leg but there is still a long road ahead for the Thompson family. As difficult as it is, Thompson said the cancer only made him stronger and more unstoppable.