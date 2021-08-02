'Gave me goosebumps': Beloved Hoosier remembered by son in Super Bowl commercial

The Indiana State Department of Health's commercial reflects on Paul Loggan's legacy, the former North Central High School athletic director.

INDIANAPOLIS — During Super Bowl LV, the Indiana Department of Health aired a commercial urging eligible Hoosiers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The push came from a son of a beloved Indiana athletic director who died last spring from the virus.

Paul Loggan, the former North Central High School athletic director, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a basketball sectional game last March. He died on Easter Sunday last year.

In the commercial, his son, Will Loggan, talks about his father’s legacy of playing college football, coaching six pro players and becoming the athletic director of one of the city’s largest high schools.

“It gave me goosebumps the first time I saw it,” Will said.

The commercial was shot at the University of Indianapolis this month. Will is currently on the football team there — following in his dad's footsteps, who is part of UIndy's Athletic Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, the Loggans gathered to watch the Super Bowl for the first time without their dad. Being a big sports family, it always meant a lot to be together.

“We would talk about plays and see if we read the defense right,” Will said.

“There was always someway he knew, someone affiliated with the game,” Michael Loggan added.

Even though they missed him on Sunday, the family is humbled that his legacy is being shared with millions of people.

“He would want to see other people be happy before he was happy,” Will said.

That’s why the message behind this commercial is so important. They hope it reminds others of the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Value time with your loved ones and when you are eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine, take the protocols seriously because the last thing I would ever wish upon someone is to go through what we went through,” Michael said.