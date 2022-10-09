Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim

Puppy POOLooza is an annual end-of-summer event at Freedom Springs.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday.

They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim.

The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season.

They don't charge anything to attend, but donations are accepted, like pet supplies and food.

There were two free swim events. Smaller dogs got the first chance, then larger dogs got to enjoy an afternoon swim.

The pool removes most chemicals from the water to make sure it's safe for the pups.