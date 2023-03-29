Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announces auditions

Auditions for roles in Grumpy Old Men, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and White Christmas start April 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre will soon hold auditions for a range of talented adult actors for upcoming productions.

Auditions for Grumpy Old Men, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and White Christmas will take place Monday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested should report to the lobby of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at 9301 Michigan Road in Indianapolis to sign up for an audition time.

A potential dance callback is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men will performances run from Aug. 24 through Oct. 1, 2023. Rehearsals for that production begin Aug. 10, 2023.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be on on stage Oct. 5 through Nov. 19, 2023. Rehearsals start Sept. 21, 2023.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023. Rehearsals begin Nov. 9, 2023.

Beef & Boards is also holding auditions for the musical Sophisticated Ladies on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign in for an audition time at the Beef & Boards Theatre rehearsal studio at 7505 New August Road in Indianapolis. Those interested can expect a potential callback from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sophisticated Ladies is on stage from July 13 through Aug. 20, 2023. Rehearsals begin June 26, 2023.

Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting vocal selections – one up tempo and one ballad – and music in the correct key.

A one-minute monologue may be requested.

Auditioners should also bring an updated picture and resume, as well as dance clothes and their entire vocal book for a potential dance callback at 6 pm.