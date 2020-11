The theater plans to reopen Feb. 4, 2021 with its production of "Smoke on the Mountain."

INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announced Thursday it would keep its doors closed until February 2021.

Owner Doug Stark said closing doors during the holidays was not what they wanted, but they had to protect staff and patrons.

The extension in the closure means 2020 VIP memberships will also be extended until November 2021.