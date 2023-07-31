Beech Grove man, 22, killed in Fountain County crash

The single-vehicle collision happened around 9 a.m. Monday.

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Beech Grove was killed in a crash in Fountain County Monday.

According to an Indiana State Police spokesperson, the collision happened around 9 a.m. on US 41 near County Road 700 South, about eight miles south of Veedersburg.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a box truck was going south on the highway when he left the road, overcorrected and crossed the road, striking a utility pole and rolling over, ISP said.

Mathew Ratzlaff, 22, was the driver of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.