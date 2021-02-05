$10K reward for information on Beech Grove Amtrak buildings arson suspect

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the fire caused approximately $750,000 to $1 million in damage to the building.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the person responsible for starting a fire that damaged two storage buildings at the Amtrak Maintenance Facility in Beech Grove on May 2.

Beech Grove police first reported the fire just after 12:30 a.m. in the corrugated buildings at 202 Garstang Street. Firefighters arrived but did not find a working hydrant inside the facility and needed to run lines from Emerson Avenue and use tankers to get water on the buildings. Eventually, both buildings, which housed paint and cleaning supplies, collapsed.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the fire caused approximately $750,000 to $1 million in damage to the building.

Investigators with the Amtrak Office of the Inspector General and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward of up to $5,000 each, for a possible total of $10,000, for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the individual responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477. People may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or at www.reportit.com.