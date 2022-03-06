Bed racing in Noblesville helps send kids to summer camp

On Friday, downtown Noblesville transformed into a race track. Bed racing, that is.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — On Friday night, downtown Noblesville transformed into a race track.

A bed racing track, that is.

"The greatest spectacle in bed racing is what we have going on," said Abigail Stutesman, director of club operations at the Boys & Girls Club in Noblesville.

10 teams with 10 different strategies gathered to see who is truly the best in bed racing. Each team is hoping to win as the large crowd gathered helps to cheer them on while raising thousands of dollars.

"We are raising funds for youth scholarships to help families throughout the summer," Stutesman said. "It's really critical for making sure our youths are involved in positive and engaging activities and also, helping the parents with financial burdens in out of school times. It's a great event to be able to help that burden for families."

The Boys and Girls Club of Noblesville is teaming up with Noblesville Parks and Recreation for the 10th year of their popular Darlington Snacks Bed Race Fundraiser. Organizers say it's vital to ensuring local kids don't miss out.

"We don't want money to ever be a reason that a kid can't go out and experience summer camp, whether it's through the Boys and Girls Club or the parks and recreation department," said Brandon Bennett, Noblesville Parks and Recreation director. "I think it's huge. I mean, we've got a lot of kids that can't necessarily afford to attend summer camp. We try and keep it as reasonable as possible in the first place, but especially right now, things are getting a lot harder and we don't want to see these things get cut out because that's how these kids develop and from a health and wellness perspective, it's just huge for these kids right now."

But before they can help get kids to summer camp, these bed racing teams have to find that special ingredient to help them cross that finish line.

Friday night's event raised around $18,000.

