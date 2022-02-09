The driver was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was cited for DUI and reckless driving.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton police officer pulled a 34-year-old man from a vehicle that caught fire after a crash early Tuesday morning. The Beaverton Police Department (BPD) shared police body-cam footage with KGW showing the rescue unfold.

Beaverton police officers and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a roll-over crash around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 near Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road. The vehicle was on its side and flames were shooting high into the air when law enforcement arrived to the scene.

Police body-cam footage shows the Beaverton police officer break the vehicle's sunroof, and he can be heard instructing the driver to escape.

Small explosions from the vehicle pushed the officer back, BPD said, and the driver was unresponsive to the officer's commands. Video shows the police officer attempt to grab the driver by the arm multiple times before he's eventually able to pull him out of the vehicle through the sunroof.

BPD has not identified the officer and said he declined to comment.

Officers "saw evidence of impairment, which is believed to have contributed to the crash," BPD said.