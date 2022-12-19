Winter storm threatens disruptions to holiday travel

Whether you're traveling by air or ground, the winter weather in the forecast threatens to throw a wrinkle in your travel plans.

INDIANAPOLIS — A winter storm moving across the United States is expected to hit the Midwest Thursday, bringing snow and high winds, creating dangerously cold temperatures.

Experts say it is likely to disrupt travel.

"This storm is going to be no joke. Once the cancellations and delays start happening, it's going to be harder and harder to get where you need to go," said Clint Henderson, managing editor of The Points Guy.

Henderson recommends leaving earlier in the week, if you can. He also said it's a good idea to know what other airlines fly your route.

"In case there's a meltdown at your airline that you're already booked on, you can be one of the first people to go to your airline and say, 'Hey, put me on a competitor flight.' Sometimes they'll do that during extreme circumstances, or if you have elite status, for example," said Henderson.

If your flight gets canceled while you're at the airport, Henderson recommends being proactive.

"Run to the ticket counter, get on social media, ping the airline on social media. Also, call them at the same time. You're going to be competing with everyone on that plane that was just canceled to get on the next available seat and the longer you wait the less seats there's going to be," he said.

Some airlines are waiving change fees.

For example, American Airlines will waive the fee if you:

Bought your ticket by Dec. 19.

Are scheduled to travel Dec. 21-23.

Can travel Dec. 19-30.

Don't change your origin or destination city.

Experts say you should also install the airline's app on your phone. You can also download apps like Flight Aware and Flight Radar 24. That way, you can track what's happening with your flight.

The winter weather will also impact the roads.

AAA said nearly 102 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, an increase of two million drivers.

The bitter cold and snow could also cause power outages. AES Indiana recommends having an emergency kit.

Turn off appliances before you leave and, If you're using a generator, provide enough ventilation and make sure there's plenty of distance from your home when using a portable one.