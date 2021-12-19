Apollo the bobcat went missing Friday evening. Staff say Apollo appears to be in good health, but he will receive a checkup from his veterinarian.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE 12/19/21: Apollo the bobcat, who went missing Friday evening, was located Sunday morning, according to the Blandford Nature Center.

Officials say that a neighbor on the northeast side of the nature center's property had set out a live trap and found Apollo inside it Sunday. The center's wildlife manager and team confirmed that the bobcat was Apollo and returned him to the center.

Staff say Apollo appears to be in good health, but his veterinarian will give him a checkup before he is returned to his enclosure.

"We were worried sick," said Blandford Marketing Specialist Sidney Baxter. "Our whole staff can breathe again."

While the enclosure was approved by the DNR and the USDA, officials say a very small opening toward the top of the enclosure allowed Apollo to climb up and slip out. Alterations have since been taken to reinforce the enclosure.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Blandford Nature Center is urging the community to be on the lookout after one of their bobcats escaped from its enclosure Friday.

In a Facebook post Friday, Blandford Nature Center says their male bobcat Apollo was last seen on the Blandford property around 5 p.m.

Local law enforcement has been notified but the public is being asked to be on the lookout for Apollo. If you think you spotted him, you're asked to call GRPD's non-emergency dispatch line at (616) 456-3400.

Blandford officials stress that no one attempt to capture him.

