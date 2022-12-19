Theme announced for 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced basketball as the 2023 theme.
Fittingly, Pacers Sports & Entertainment will be the fair's title partner with the logline "the state that grew the game."
The announcement was made Monday morning on the basketball court at the governor's mansion.
"The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to be a Hoosier," said Gov. Eric Holcomb. "Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century, which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair."
There will be multiple interactive experiences at the State Fair, including:
- All-Star Court (a basketball amusement park)
- Pacers Sports & Entertainment Court
- Exhibits paying homage to Indiana's rich basketball legacy
- Daily storytelling moments: 18 of Indiana's greatest basketball stories told through the 18 days of the fair
- Team player meet and greets
The 2023 Indiana State Fair takes place July 28 through Aug. 20.