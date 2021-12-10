Bartholomew County police dog remembered on 1 year anniversary of his death

Bartholomew County K-9 officer Diesel died on Nov. 14, 2020, while searching for a domestic violence suspect.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Indiana — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on body armor being donated in K-9 Diesel's honor.

Sunday marks one year since a Bartholomew County K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty.

Diesel was a Bartholomew County police dog that died on Nov. 14, 2020, while searching for a domestic violence suspect.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office honored his memory saying, "we have not forgotten, nor will we forget, Diesel or his sacrifice."

Diesel is being remembered with kind words and also through generous actions meant to protect other K-9 officers from suffering the same fate.

Last month a nonprofit donated body armor to another Bartholomew County police dog in honor of Diesel.

K-9 officer Szabi received a new, custom-fitted bullet and stab-protective vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest is embroidered with the words, "In memory of K9 Diesel EOW 11-14-20."

“It is important that we memorialize his [Diesel's] ultimate sacrifice," said Sheriff Myers.

A portrait of Diesel hangs in the lobby of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office to ensure he is always remembered.