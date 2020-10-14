Bartholomew County sheriff searching for victim in Tuesday shooting

Mark A. Ward is believed to have been injured in a shooting. He allegedly talked to friends but told them he doesn't want to be found.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have been injured in a shooting Tuesday in Shelby County.

Bartholomew County resident Mark A. Ward, 50, was last seen near the 13000 block of North 500 East. He was driving a blue two-door Honda with the back windshield shot out. Detectives believe the car was a 1999 model with license plate L499950.

Detectives said they talked to witnesses who told them Ward was injured in the shooting. It's unclear where the shooting happened, but Indiana State Police, Columbus Police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office have been searching for Ward and the car since the incident.

He is believed to be near Clifty Park.

Ward may have a firearm of some sort, but police said he is not suspected of any crime and do not believe he has plans to commit one. They are concerned about his safety.

Ward has allegedly spoken to friends since the shooting on video chat but would not reveal his location. He reportedly told them he was injured but didn't want to be found.