Bartholomew County officials investigating confusion over Saturday storm alerts

A discussion is underway about weather alerts that went out during Saturday's storms.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — In Bartholomew County, there's some apparent confusion about weather alerts that went out during Saturday's storms.

Bartholomew County never had a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service. There were no funnel clouds spotted there Saturday.

But some residents said they got notifications on their phones that they were under a tornado warning. Now, the county's emergency management agency is investigating what went wrong.

"Was there a glitch somewhere, somehow, either in their system, our system, the cellular system?" said Shannan Cooke, Bartholomew County EMA director. "I mean, we just kind of want to pinpoint and make sure that everything runs as smoothly as it should for the next time."

Cooke said it's important that the notification system is reliable.

"We don't want false alerts going out so when we have something real go out people say, 'Oh, you know, it's nothing again. We're just going to not pay attention to it,'" she said.

On Monday, the EMA reached out via Facebook to those who received a tornado warning alert, asking the time and location of the alert, as well as how it was received.

In a social media post Saturday, the sheriff's department said mobile home parks around Taylorsville reported storm damage and that they called in several additional officers to responded to calls around the county.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — This evening, the entirety of Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. The Sheriff’s... Posted by Bartholomew County Sheriff - Sheriff Matt Myers on Saturday, May 21, 2022