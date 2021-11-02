Bartholomew County sheriff collecting food donations for those in need

The department's "Pack-a-Patrol Car" drive returns after it was canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County are helping make sure families are fed during the holidays.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is hosting their annual "Pack-a-Patrol Car" event through Nov. 22. The department has donation boxes in the lobbies of the sheriff's office and the county courthouse, where they are accepting canned foods and non-perishable items.

Donations can also be dropped off day or night in the front lobby of the Bartholomew County Jail.

The collection is back after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.