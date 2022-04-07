Detectives seek suspect in Bartholomew County home invasion

Sheriff Matt Myers is asking the public to "stay alert, use caution and report any suspicious activity in the area" as detectives continue to investigate.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Investigators are looking for a suspect in a home invasion and assault that happened Wednesday morning. The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with "any information no matter how seemingly insignificant."

Detectives were called at around 8 a.m. after a woman was assaulted during a reported home invasion between the intersections of South 400 West and Deaver Road and South 400 West and West 450 South.

The woman, who was visibly injured, told detectives the suspect pulled out a gun during the incident.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to come forward.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office asked the public to contact Detective Dane Duke at 812-565-5928 "with any information no matter how seemingly insignificant." Information can remain anonymous upon request.

Deputies have also been searching the area for evidence and the sheriff's office has reached out to surrounding agencies for any relevant information about similar crimes in their areas.

If you saw anything in Southern Brown County please contact Bartholomew County. This area is very close to Brown County.

Sheriff Matt Myers is asking members of the community to "stay alert, use caution and report any suspicious activity in the area" as detectives and deputies continue to investigate.