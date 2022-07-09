Drunk driver hits Bartholomew County deputy's car, sheriff says

Dai Von Terees Coram, 26, of Columbus, was the driver who authorities say hit Deputy Bryant's car. Coram was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind — Law enforcement in Bartholomew County said they're grateful that a deputy was able to walk away after his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver early Saturday morning.

Deputy Billy Bryant pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation just before 3:30 a.m., according to Caitlyn Gross, a spokeswoman for the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle pulled over on U.S. 31 near Lowell Road and the deputy parked his patrol car behind it.

The deputy has his emergency lights on and began to get out of his car when a vehicle hit it from behind.

Gross said the impact was severe enough to cause the suspect vehicle's airbags to deploy. It also pushed Bryant's patrol car into the vehicle that was originally pulled over.

Bryant got out of his car and checked both drivers, who were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

Bryant was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation and was released.

“We are all thankful that Deputy Bryant was able to walk away from this collision without serious injuries,” said Chief Deputy Chris Lane.

Dai Von Terees Coram, 26, of Columbus, was the driver who authorities say hit Bryant's car. Coram was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Lane said this crash stands as a stark reminder to never get behind the wheel if you're under the influence.