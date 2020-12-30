Indy bars, restaurants prepare for New Year's Eve amid pandemic restrictions

The health department said Tuesday a midnight curfew would stay in place for Indy restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s not much time left in 2020, and when it comes to ringing in 2021, Ireland Kramer doesn’t plan to do it in Indianapolis.

“I’m going to Cancun, just going to the beach,” Kramer said.

Jake Sobek is headed to warmer temperatures too.

“I’m going to Florida,” said Sobek.

Before the pandemic and its restrictions on bars and restaurants, Kramer and Sobek were frequent visitors to Mass Ave. and downtown.

“We’re typically 'go out all weekend' kind of people, so it’s definitely been an off-year for that,” said Sobek.

On Tuesday, the health department announced a midnight curfew in Marion County would stay in place for restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and retail food establishments. Capacity limits for bars is still 25 percent inside and 50 percent for restaurants, or 100 percent of capacity outdoors for both.

It means last call will happen at 11:15, well before the clock strikes midnight. That's usually when the party is just getting started on New Year’s Eve.

“Some people are not very happy about having to leave early, but we usually let people know when they come through the door what the guidelines are going to be,” said Ryan Greb, owner of Taps and Dolls downtown.

Greb had been waiting to hear if Marion County was going to change its guidelines for New Year’s Eve.

“We don’t know from one day to the next what our guidelines are going to be,” he said. “It’s unprecedented, that’s for sure.”

The Centers for Disease Control says the best way to avoid coronavirus as we head into 2021 is to ring in the new year at home. It's what Morgan Ballinger had already planned, both for safety and because of the curfew.

“This year, I’m staying in,” said Ballinger. “Everything closes at midnight.”

Ballinger said she’ll likely be in bed when the clock strikes midnight, dreaming of a better 2021.